McCourty Twins Have Lots Of Questions About NFL In 2020 -- But Not A Lot Of Answers From LeagueThe McCourty Twins have a lot of questions about what the NFL will look like in 2020. Unfortunately for them, they play in the NFL, and the league does not have most of the answers they seek.

Bruins Drop Puck On Training Camp Ahead Of NHL's RestartIt's beginning to look a lot like hockey season in Brighton. The Boston Bruins hit the ice at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday, officially dropping the puck on training camp ahead of the NHL's restart next month.

Washington Football Team Announces It Will Retire 'Redskins' Name And LogoWashington’s NFL team will get rid of the name ‘Redskins’ on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Lakers' Rajon Rondo Breaks Thumb At Practice, Out 6-8 WeeksRajon Rondo broke his right thumb in practice with the Los Angeles Lakers in Florida.

Eyeing NFL Comeback, Terrelle Pryor Says He's Spoken To PatriotsTerrelle Pyror is looking to get back into the NFL, and has a couple of teams atop his wish list. One of those teams happens to play in New England.