MEDFORD (CBS) — A mother and her young child were rescued by Medford firefighters early Monday. Crews were called to a home on Brookings Street around 2 a.m.
Flames were coming out of the front of the house when firefighters arrived.
The mother and child were on the second floor but crews weren’t able to reach them because of the smoke and heat, the Medford Fire Department said.
They were rescued from the window and carried down on a ground ladder. Neither was hurt, according to the fire department.
The cause of the fire is unclear at this time.