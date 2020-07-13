WEATHER ALERTSevere Thunderstorm Warning For Hillsborough, NH County Until 1:30 PM
QUINCY (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Police Trooper found his cruiser vandalized Monday morning. The vehicle had been parked in a garage on Brook Road in Quincy overnight.

The driver’s, passenger’s, and right back windows were smashed. State Police said it occurred between 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:50 a.m. Monday.

“There is evidence that the cruiser was rummaged through but at this time it does not appear that anything was taken,” said a statement from State Police.

The windows of a State Police cruisers were smashed overnight in Quincy (Photo Via Massachusetts State Police)

No arrests have been made at this time.

