QUINCY (CBS) — A Massachusetts State Police Trooper found his cruiser vandalized Monday morning. The vehicle had been parked in a garage on Brook Road in Quincy overnight.
The driver’s, passenger’s, and right back windows were smashed. State Police said it occurred between 7:30 p.m. Sunday and 6:50 a.m. Monday.
“There is evidence that the cruiser was rummaged through but at this time it does not appear that anything was taken,” said a statement from State Police.
No arrests have been made at this time.