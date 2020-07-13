BOSTON (CBS/AP) – A week after most of the rest of Massachusetts, Boston enters the third phase of its coronavirus economic restart on Monday.

Under the plan, movie theaters, museums and historical sites, as well as gyms are among the businesses allowed to reopen with appropriate public health measures in place, including social distancing and mask-wearing.

Tourist attractions like the duck boat tours are also able to resume on Monday.

Boston’s plan differs slightly from the state plan. For example, libraries will remain closed for browsing, but card holders can still order books for pickup.

The city is also limiting attendance at outdoor gatherings to 50 people, while the state limit is 100.

“We took an extra week here in Boston, as most people know, to take extra steps due to our unique concerns here in the city,” Mayor Marty Walsh said Saturday.

Somerville officials announced Friday it would delay phase three until July 20.

Mayor Joseph Curtatone said he’s still concerned about transmission of the disease in indoor spaces in the state’s most densely populated city.

