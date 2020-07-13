BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

“I found out I have been using hand sanitizer that has been recalled. I have thrown it away. How worried should I be?” -Eileen

The FDA has warned that dozens of hand sanitizers that may contain a toxic substance called methanol. Substantial exposure to this chemical can cause nausea, vomiting, headaches and in severe cases blindness, seizures, and death. If you have had no symptoms and you have thrown out the recalled products, you probably don’t need to worry. But call your doctor if you have concerns.

“Do we know how long someone has the disease if they are asymptomatic?” -Deb

We don’t yet know how long someone may continue to shed the virus if they don’t have any symptoms or how infectious that person may actually be. Hopefully, we’ll gain more clarity as scientists continue to study this.

Barbara says she wants to meet a friend for lunch at an outdoor restaurant in New Hampshire but wonders if she will need to self-quarantine when she returns to Massachusetts.

As of July 1, if you travel to New Hampshire and several other states like Vermont, Maine, New York, and New Jersey, you do not need to self-quarantine when you return to Massachusetts.

“I am a school bus driver and I am wondering if I should be wearing a face shield while driving a school bus. I am afraid of contracting the virus through my eyes.” -Sharon

It probably isn’t necessary. I’m not sure if a face shield might interfere with your ability to drive. You could consider wearing glasses instead which could provide some protection. But most important is for both the bus driver and children over 2 to wear face masks to protect one another from respiratory droplets.