BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 154 new confirmed coronavirus cases and five more deaths in the state on Monday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 105,783 and the confirmed death toll is 8,115.
There were 8,587 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 960,099 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus.
As of Monday, there are 570 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, a decrease of 13 from Sunday. There are 89 patients currently in ICU.
There were also 76 new probable cases reported Monday for a total of 6,044 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.