BOSTON (CBS) — It’s hot and humid out, but it’s beginning to look a lot like hockey season again in Brighton. The Boston Bruins hit the ice at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday, officially dropping the puck on training camp ahead of the NHL’s restart next month.

Bruins fans will once again get to see the sights they love, from Patrice Bergeron feeding Brad Marchand to Tuukkaa Rask making some ridiculous saves. It’s only training camp for now, but it’s a nice placeholder for hockey starved fans until games resume in early August.

Some things will be a bit different than a normal training camp. Head coach Bruce Cassidy and his assistants were all wearing masks at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday.

Bruce Cassidy and the Bruins coaches are wearing masks on the ice. pic.twitter.com/2tO1gzfpJs — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) July 13, 2020

Though a lot will stay the same, like Zdeno Chara leading the way:

Zdeno Chara leads the team stretch. pic.twitter.com/ASlOI1a8UZ — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) July 13, 2020

And a return to practice means a return of practice lines as well:

#NHLBruins practice lines. 🙌 Marchand – Bergeron – Kuhlman

DeBrusk – Krejci – Bjork

Ritchie – Coyle – Kuraly

Nordstrom – Lindholm – Wagner

Carey – Studnicka – Senyshyn Chara – McAvoy

Krug – Carlo

Grzelcyk – Lauzon

Moore – Clifton

Zboril Rask

Halak

Lagace — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) July 13, 2020

Boston’s leading scorer, David Pastrnak, was among the small group of players not at Monday’s practice. Pasta, who spent the NHL hiatus in Europe, is likely fulfilling quarantine protocols before rejoining his teammates.

Defenseman Steven Kampfer is not on Boston’s return roster, as he informed the team over the weekend that he will be skipping the NHL’s restart due to health concerns regarding his wife and child. Bruin GM Don Sweeney met with the media on Sunday and said he didn’t expected any other players to opt out of the season, though he did note that a couple of players could face international quarantine rules that could keep them from joining the team right away.

“Within a day or so we should be totally up and going,” said Sweeney.

Boston will hold camp at its training facility for the next two weeks before making its way to Toronto — one of the league’s two hub cities — on July 26 for the resumption of the 2019-20 season. The B’s will play exhibition games starting July 28, with “seeding games” starting a few days later. The NHL, which has been shut down since March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume action on Aug. 1 with the top 12 teams in each conference.

The Bruins, who currently own the best record in the NHL, will still have to fight for their spot atop the playoff bracket in the seeding portion of the NHL’s return. Boston’s first game is set for Aug. 2 against the Philadelphia Flyers, followed by matchups against the Tampa Bay Lightning (Aug 5.) and Washington Capitals (Aug. 8).