SOUTHBRIDGE (CBS) — A four-year-old boy died after drowning in Southbridge pool Sunday, the town’s fire department confirmed. First responders were called to a Sunnyhill Road home around 4 p.m.
When paramedics arrived, a Southbridge police officer was already on scene and performing CPR. Resuscitation efforts continued as the boy was rushed to Harrington Memorial Hospital.
“The efforts of all of the first responders, to include our 911 dispatcher in the dispatch center, the police officers on scene and the paramedics provided the best possible chance of survival for this child, yet he has succumb to his injuries of drowning,” said a Facebook post by the Southbridge Fire Department.
Massachusetts State Police Detectives and Sturbridge Police are investigating how the child ended up in the pool. The Worcester County District Attorney’s office said it appeared to be accidental.