CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire increased by 31 on Sunday, bringing the state total to 6,054, according to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services. No new deaths were announced, leaving the state’s death toll to 391, or 6% of cases.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of new cases with complete information, there were six under the age of 18.
Eight cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, three reside in Rockingham County, two reside in Merrimack County, two reside in Strafford County, one resides in Carroll County, one resides in Chesire County, one resides in Manchester and eight reside in Nashua.
Eight of the new cases had no identified risk factors.
There have been 589 coronavirus hospitalizations in the state since the pandemic began.