ORLANDO (CBS) – Celtics guard Marcus Smart will be among the players using his jersey to send a message when the NBA returns to action this summer.
Smart said he has opted to use one of the phrases the NBA will allow players to put on the back of their uniform in place of their name.
The guard, who participated in a Black Lives Matter march in Boston following the death of George Floyd, told reporters he will have “FREEDOM” on the back of his jersey.
Smart said he would have liked other options, and if he could have picked his own message it would have said “I MATTER.”
The Celtics have begun practicing in the NBA’s “bubble” setting in Orlando ahead of the season resuming.