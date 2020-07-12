BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 15 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and 172 more cases in the state on Sunday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 105,629 and the confirmed death toll is 8,110.
As of Sunday, there are 583 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, an increase of 11 from Saturday. There are 93 patients currently in ICU.
There were 11,119 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 951,512 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus.
There were also 27 new probable cases reported Sunday for a total of 5,968 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.