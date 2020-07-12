BOSTON (CBS) – More and more businesses are welcoming back customers across the Massachusetts as the state is now in Phase 3 of its reopening plan. That list now includes Encore Boston Harbor.
The casino opened its doors at 9 a.m. on Sunday, about four months after closing due to coronavirus.
So what can you expect at the casino? Customers are going to be required to wear masks, and have their temperatures checked at the door.
Protective plastic dividers are set up between slot machines and between seats at gaming tables.
Capacity on the gaming floor will be limited to about half. Games, like poker, craps and roulette, are not going to be offered.
Most of the property’s restaurants will be open. Rooms in the hotel are available four days a week.
Despite the casino reopening, hundreds of employees are not returning to work yet.
MGM Springfield is set to open on Monday.