NEWPORT, R.I. (CBS) — Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was released from a Rhode Island hospital Sunday, days after testing positive for coronavirus.
“This week I learned first-hand just how serious COVID-19 is. My immense appreciation for all those on the front lines of this pandemic has only increased and I am particularly grateful to the tremendous nurses and doctors at Newport (R.I.) Hospital,” said a statement from Bidwill, which was tweeted by Adam Schefter.
Statement from Cardinals’ owner Michael Bidwill, who was released from the hospital earlier today: pic.twitter.com/hSCon2xL9a
“I’m very fortunate to have this experience behind me and strongly encourage everyone to continue practicing the important measure to avoid it themselves,” Bidwill continued.
The Cardinals announced Friday that Bidwill had tested positive for coronavirus and was hospitalized. He had been “traveling and spending time on the East Coast for several weeks, where the team thinks he contracted the virus.”