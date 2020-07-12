BERLIN, N.H. (CBS) – An Abington man was seriously injured in a utility-terrain vehicle crash in New Hampshire’s White Mountain region.
It happened Saturday just before 6 p.m. on Smitty’s Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin.
The operator, a 30-year-old man from Abington, lost control of his rented UTV on a steep section of trail and rolled over.
New Hampshire Fish and Game said the area was slick after recent heavy rain.
The man suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.
Rescuers took the man to a nearby area and he was taken by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital.
“Operator inexperience combined with the steep terrain and slick trail conditions are considered to be the primary contributing factors. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision,” New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement.
The man was wearing a helmet.