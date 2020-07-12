CBSN BostonWatch Now
New Hampshire News

BERLIN, N.H. (CBS) – An Abington man was seriously injured in a utility-terrain vehicle crash in New Hampshire’s White Mountain region.

It happened Saturday just before 6 p.m. on Smitty’s Trail in Jericho Mountain State Park in Berlin.

Slick trails contributed to a UTV crash in New Hampshire. (Image Credit: New Hampshire Fish and Game)

The operator, a 30-year-old man from Abington, lost control of his rented UTV on a steep section of trail and rolled over.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said the area was slick after recent heavy rain.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Rescuers took the man to a nearby area and he was taken by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital.

An Abington man is loaded into an ambulance following an ATV crash. (Image Credit: New Hampshire Fish and Game)

“Operator inexperience combined with the steep terrain and slick trail conditions are considered to be the primary contributing factors. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision,” New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement.

The man was wearing a helmet.

