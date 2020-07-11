HAMPTON (CBS) – Authorities arrested a fugitive former Alabama police officer who was facing human trafficking and kidnapping charges in his home state Friday night.
Joshua Davidson, 30, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and the New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force in an apartment building on C Street in Hampton at about 6:30 p.m. according to a prepared from the New Hampshire Joint Fugitive Task Force.
Davidson has outstanding warrants in Dallas County, Alabama, for human trafficking, kidnapping and sodomy. He was arrested without incident and transported to Rockingham County Jail, where he is being held without bail.
Davidson will appear in Hampton District Court on Monday. If he waives extradition, he will be sent to Alabama to face charges.