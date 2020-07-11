BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 167 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 14 more deaths in the state on Friday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 105,457 and the confirmed death toll is 8,095.
There were 7,597 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 940,393 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus.
As of Saturday, there are 572 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are 87 patients currently in ICU.
There were also 121 new probable cases reported Saturday for a total of 5,941 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.