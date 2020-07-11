Comments
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Cambridge police are warning residents to secure their air conditioners after they responded to a break-in recently.
If you have a window air conditioner that is accessible outside, please firmly secure it.
We recently responded to a house break, in which a suspect removed a window AC unit to gain entry. #CambMA pic.twitter.com/rPRulDrlLs
— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) July 11, 2020
Police said the suspect removed the window air conditioning unit from the window to enter the home.
Police are recommending that residents with window air conditioning units secure the units in place.