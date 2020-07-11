BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Bruins defenseman Steven Kampfer will not play in the Stanley Cup playoffs, citing health concerns for his wife and son. He made the announcement Saturday night on Twitter.
“After speaking with my wife, family and my agent I have decided that I am opting out of the return to play,” Kampfer wrote. “This was one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make. My wife and son have a congenital heart defect which can cause complications with Covid-19. We have taken this very seriously. Family will always be my priority.”
The Bruins will open Training Camp on Monday and travel to Toronto at the end of the month.
Kampfer played in 10 games for the Bruins before the NHL paused the season for coronavirus on March 12.
“I will be rooting for my teammates and hope we can bring the Cup back to Boston!” Kampfer said. “Everyone stay healthy and safe.”
In a round-robin tournament to determine seeding, the Bruins will face the Flyers on Aug. 2, Lightning on Aug. 5 and the Capitals on Aug. 8.
The Bruins announced their roster for training camp Saturday night:
Forwards: Patrice Bergeron, Anders Bjork, Anton Blidh, Paul Carey, Charlie Coyle, Jake DeBrusk, Trent Frederic, Ondrej Kase, David Krejci, Sean Kuraly, Karson Kuhlman, Par Lindholm, Brad Marchand, Joakim Nordstrom, David Pastrnak, Nick Ritchie, Zach Senyshyn, Jack Studnicka, Chris Wagner
Defensemen: Brandon Carlo, Zdeno Chara, Connor Clifton, Matt Grzelcyk, Torey Krug, Jeremy Lauzon, Charlie McAvoy, John Moore, Urho Vaakanainen, Jakub Zboril
Goaltenders: Jaroslav Halak, Max Lagace, Tuukka Rask, Dan Vladar