METHUEN (CBS) — The FBI said Friday that remains found this week buried in Methuen are that of a missing Manchester, New Hampshire man. They identified the victim as 52-year-old Zakhia Charabati.
Charabati’s family reported him missing on March 14. The FBI began searching the area behind a U-Haul facility on Milk Street Tuesday.
People who live in the area say the property has been vacant for several years. Sources told WBZ-TV Charabati’s car was recently found in Lawrence.
“For almost four months, the family of Zakhia Charabati have been patiently awaiting news of his whereabouts. Although not the result they were hoping for, we are pleased to have assisted in bringing them some much-needed closure,” FBI special-agent-in-charge Joseph Bonavolonta said in a statement. “Investigative efforts to pursue those responsible for Mr. Charabati’s death will continue.”