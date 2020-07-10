WEATHER ALERTTropical Storm Fay To Bring Rain Showers And Thunderstorms Overnight
WORCESTER (CBS) – Two people have been arrested in connection with a shooting on Hope Avenue in Worcester on Friday afternoon.

An off-duty Worcester police officer was driving by when the shooting happened and saw the suspects leaving the scene, with one of them putting a gun down their pants.

A shooting occurred Friday afternoon on Hope Avenue in Worcester. (WBZ-TV)

The officer followed the suspects and caught one while an officer on duty arrested a second suspect after a brief foot chase.

Sources tell WBZ that the suspects are juveniles.

There is no work on the condition of the victim.

