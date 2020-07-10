SOMERVILLE (CBS) – Just as Boston Mayor Marty Walsh outlined plans to begin Phase 3 of reopening in Boston, Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone announced Phase 3 would be delayed until July 20 at the earliest in Somerville.
“I think we should all be worried,” Curtatone told WBZ. “This is the riskiest phase so far.”
Curtatone said he didn’t want to rush the reopening of businesses he doesn’t consider “essential” if it could possibly jeopardize getting kids back to school in the fall. “We risk a lot right now,” he said. “We’re risking a lot of activities…and I have empathy for them as a part of the economy, but what’s the trade-off here? Did we bank all that blood and sacrifice to rush open a casino? No.”
In the meantime, Boston businesses allowed to open in Phase 3 are preparing for Monday, July 13. Mayor Marty Walsh announced Friday that businesses could proceed with reopening on Monday, after he delayed Phase 3 in the city by one week from the state guidelines due to what he called “unique concerns here in the city.”
Monday’s reopening plan will include Boston gyms, like Healthworks. Owner Mark Harrington Jr. told WBZ, “It’s been a long four months” without clients, saying, and “we’ve been waiting for this week.”
Healthworks is offering clients sign up times for 75 minute slots in select sections of the gym – strength, cardio, and classes. Machines are socially distanced and some are completely unavailable for use because of their location. In between each 75 minute session, all surfaces in the gym are cleaned by staff. Once members see the set up, Harrington said, “they’re eager to come back again.”