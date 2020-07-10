BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 152 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 28 more deaths in the state on Friday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 105,290 and the confirmed death toll is 8,081.
There were 12,794 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 932,796 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus.
As of Friday, there are 632 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of three patients from Thursday. There are 98 patients currently in ICU.
There were also 61 new probable cases reported Friday for a total of 5,820 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.