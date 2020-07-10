BOSTON (CBS) — On Thursday, after taking some time to organize his thoughts and be careful with his response, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman said that he’d like to have a conversation with DeSean Jackson.

A day later, that conversation has taken place.

Jackson — the Eagles receiver who posted an incorrectly-attributed Adolf Hitler quote, as well as a quote from a known anti-Semitic extremist — apparently took up Edelman on his offer, as Edelman shared on Twitter that the two engaged in a lengthy conversation.

“DeSean and I spoke for awhile [Thursday] night,” said Edelman, one of the most prominent Jewish players in NFL history. “We’re making plans to use our experiences to educate one another and grow together. Stay tuned.”

✊🏻✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿@DeSeanJackson10 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) July 10, 2020

Edelman, who stated “there’s no room for anti-Semitism in this world,” offered to take a trip to Washington D.C. with Jackson, where they could visit The Holocaust Museum and The Museum of African-American History and Culture with Jackson.

“What we need to do is, we need to listen, we need to learn, we need to act,” Edelman said in his video on Thursday. “We need to have those uncomfortable conversations if we’re going to have real change.”