FRANKLIN (CBS) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is storing thousands of pieces of equipment in its Franklin warehouse to prepare for another battle with coronavirus.
The warehouse is 86,000 square feet and is packed full of donations for six states. The warehouse accepts the donations and holds them until the states request equipment.
“There are hand sanitizers, there’s gloves. If you can imagine it being used in a hospital environment or a school environment or an area where there is a necessity for personal protective equipment, it has come through here,” said Captain Russ Webster, FEMA regional manager.
FEMA said it is focused on the next three months and is preparing in case there is a second wave of coronavirus in the Northeast.