Michelle Busconi of central Massachusetts has been to Walt Disney World 55 times and she wasn’t going to miss Saturday’s reopening.

“I just want to see Mickey when he waves to you when you first walk in. When it reopens, you know he’s going to be there,” said Michelle Busconi.

She’s flying down to Orlando with her son, Ken, and his girlfriend, Heather.

“We decided a few weeks ago, ‘Okay, we’re going to do this.” Obviously, the COVID expansion in Florida hadn’t taken place at the time,” said Ken Cosco.

The Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom open to the public on Saturday. Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios open later next week. All parks will have limited capacity, temperature screens at the gate and mask and social distancing requirements.

“The kids have been great. They know if they don’t wear a mask, we don’t leave,” said Jessica Hamann of Somersworth, New Hampshire. She and her family have been in Orlando for a week enjoying Universal Studios, which opened a few weeks ago.

Those parks have similar safety measures as Disney already in place. The New Hampshire family says people seem to be taking them seriously.

“You really are only on the ride with a few people at a time. They do have markers, you know, six feet apart throughout the entire line, as well, which is pretty easy to maintain because there is not a lot of people here,” said Hamann.