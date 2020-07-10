Comments
STOW (CBS) – A gymnastics coach is facing rape charges after he allegedly assaulted a 17-year-old student multiple times at his Stow gymnastics facility.
David Auger, 41, of Hudson, owned 10.0 Academy of Gymnastics, when he allegedly assaulted the victim and used his position to control her from January 2018 to July 2019. Police allege the assaults began when the student was 17 and continued until she was 18.
Auger was arraigned Friday in Concord District Court and is being held on 5,000 bail. He has been ordered to have no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with children younger than 18.