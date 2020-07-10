Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Free coronavirus testing sites open Friday in eight of the hardest hit cities in Massachusetts.
The state is launching the “Stop The Spread” program in Chelsea, Everett, Fall River, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Marlboro and New Bedford. Those cities make up 9-percent of the state’s population, but 27-percent of the positive tests in Massachusetts over the last two weeks, according to Gov. Charlie Baker.
If you live in one of the eight cities, the state wants you to get tested, even if you have no symptoms, to help stop the spread of the virus.
The testing will be available until August 14.
For more information and to find a location near you, visit the state’s website.