Bou Scores Lone Goal And Revolution Down Impact 1-0Gustavo Bou scored in the 56th minute to give the New England Revolution a 1-0 victory over the Montreal Impact in the MLS is Back tournament Thursday night.

Scrimmage Gives Red Sox Taste Of Strange Season To ComeA week after reporting for training camp, the Red Sox split up into opposing dugouts and the home team notched a 4-0 victory over the visitors.

Details Of Cam Newton's Incentives Show What QB Must Do To Earn $7.5 MillionCam Newton can make up to $7.5 million 2020 ... but the Patriots are really going to make him earn it.

The NFL Just Created The Absolute Dumbest Rule To Address COVID-19 ConcernsPlaying football during a pandemic is challenging. But the NFL has ... well, it has one thing figured out? Maybe?

Julian Edelman Responds To DeSean Jackson: 'No Room For Anti-Semitism In This World'On Thursday morning, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman -- one of the most prominent Jewish players in NFL history -- shared his thoughts on DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts.