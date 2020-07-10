BOSTON (CBS) — Cam Newton and N’Keal Harry have something in common in that neither play enjoyed the 2019 season they likely envisioned.

Now teammates, the quarterback and the receiver have already gotten to work on the practice field to try to establish some chemistry.

Newton and Harry met up and hit the practice field at UCLA this week, the same place where Newton got to work with Mohamed Sanu last week.

Harry, who’s been working on improving his footwork this offseason, ran routes for Newton, who looked plenty healthy while zinging passes.

The 6-foot-4 Harry was a first-round pick for the Patriots last year, but a preseason injury severely impacted his ability to have a productive rookie season. He debuted in mid-November and played just seven games, catching 12 passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns while rushing five times for 49 yards.

Newton, 31, is obviously coming off a few injury-plagued campaigns, after a shoulder injury dogged him in 2017 and 2018 and a foot injury limiting his 2019 season to just two games.

Tom Brady and N’Keal Harry never quite developed the rapport that many fans hoped to see when Bill Belichick broke with tradition and drafted the receiver in the first round. With some early 1-on-1 work, perhaps Newton will find some more success in that endeavor.