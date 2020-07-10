Paul Finebaum's Commentary Is Particularly Discouraging For College FootballPaul Finebaum delivered some undeniable truth when discussing how unlikely a college football season is in 2020.

Julian Edelman Says He's Now Spoken To DeSean Jackson About Anti-Semitic PostsA day after calling for a conversation with DeSean Jackson, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman said that conversation has taken place.

Cam Newton Gets To Work With N'Keal HarryNow teammates, the quarterback and the receiver have already gotten to work on the practice field to try to establish some chemistry.

Bou Scores Lone Goal And Revolution Down Impact 1-0Gustavo Bou scored in the 56th minute to give the New England Revolution a 1-0 victory over the Montreal Impact in the MLS is Back tournament Thursday night.

Scrimmage Gives Red Sox Taste Of Strange Season To ComeA week after reporting for training camp, the Red Sox split up into opposing dugouts and the home team notched a 4-0 victory over the visitors.