BOSTON (CBS) — At least 15 Massachusetts breweries are joining in a nationwide Black is Beautiful initiative to raise awareness of racism and raise money for police brutality reform. Breweries will be selling their own take on a stout and then donate the proceeds.
“Our mission is to bridge the gap that’s been around for ages and provide a platform to show that the brewing community is an inclusive place for everyone of any color. We are asking all breweries and brewers far and wide to raise a glass with us in unison and participate in this collaboration,” said the founder and head brewer at Weathered Souls Brewing, the San Antonio brewery behind the effort.
Weathered Souls Brewing will provide a stout recipe to serve as the base but breweries are encouraged to provide their own spin on the beer.
The same labels will also be used.
Breweries are asked to donate 100% of the beer’s proceeds to local foundations that support police brutality reform and legal defenses for those who have been wronged, choose their own entity to donate to local organizations that support inclusion, and commit to working for equality in the long term.
Mass. breweries involved include Sam Adams in Boston, Wormtown Brewery in Worcester, and Castle Island Brewing Co. in Norwood.
Almost 1,000 breweries from 19 different countries are partaking.
