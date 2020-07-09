BOSTON (CBS) – On Thursday, the World Health Organization said the coronavirus could survive longer in the air in the right conditions.
The WHO said the virus could pass between people more than six feet apart in closed, poorly ventilated rooms like office space. It’s the first time the WHO has acknowledged the virus can travel in the air and linger longer than previously thought.
Dr. Paul Sax, an epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital said it all depends on the settings you’re in.
“Aerosols can float in the air but they also are less likely to have virus in them,” Sax said. “And probably for Covid-19, the key thing is who has been in that room that’s poorly ventilated to generate the aerosols. Has it been someone who is in that couple of day period where individuals are very contagious? Or is it someone who either has recovered already from Covid-19, or is not very contagious? These are all things that play a big role.”
Dr. Sax said you can protect yourself by wearing a mask.