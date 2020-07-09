BELMONT (CBS) — Last week it was EEE – now West Nile Virus has been found in Massachusetts mosquitoes. The Department of Public Health announced Thursday that two mosquito samples collected in Belmont on Tuesday tested positive for West Nile – the first positive tests of 2020.
So far there have not been any reported cases in humans or animals. Most people who contract West Nile don’t display any symptoms, but it can cause a flu-like illness that sometimes turns severe.
“It is important to remember that WNV can cause very serious illness, especially in individuals over 50 and those who are immune compromised,” Public Health Commission Dr. Monica Barel said in a statement.
There were five cases of West Nile in humans last year. The year 2018 saw 49 human cases – a record for Massachusetts.
Mosquito & tick bites can cause serious illnesses like EEE & Lyme disease. When outdoors, use EPA approved repellent, applied slowly & evenly to face, neck, arms, & legs. Rub the spray carefully onto kids w/your hands. Wear full-length protective clothing. https://t.co/gnvBrZiwR3 pic.twitter.com/KIZ08nwDkQ
— Mass. Public Health (@MassDPH) July 9, 2020
Cases of EEE were discovered in a mosquito sample taken from Orange on July 1.
Residents are urged to wear bug spray and wear clothes that limit skin exposure when outside around dawn and dusk.