Details Of Cam Newton's Incentives Show What QB Must Do To Earn $7.5 MillionCam Newton can make up to $7.5 million 2020 ... but the Patriots are really going to make him earn it.

The NFL Just Created The Absolute Dumbest Rule To Address COVID-19 ConcernsPlaying football during a pandemic is challenging. But the NFL has ... well, it has one thing figured out? Maybe?

Patriots Confirm Cam Newton Will Wear Jersey Number OneFor the first time in a long time, No. 1 will be worn on the back and chest of a Patriots player.

MLS' Black Players For Change Make Powerful Statement As Soccer League Resumes PlayNow that Major League Soccer has re-started, a group of Black Major League Soccer players is using the moment to call attention to systemic racism across sports and society.

'Always Fun To Play As Part Of A Team': Taylor Fritz On Joining Philadelphia Freedoms, World Team Tennis For 2020 SeasonWorld Team Tennis kicks off its 2020 season starting this weekend July 12 and top American men's player Taylor Fritz is looking forward to having some fun with the team events.