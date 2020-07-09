CBS Now Home To UEFA Champions League, Other UEFA Competitions Beginning In AugustThe network and its digital streaming platform CBS All Access will now air all UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League matches beginning in August.

Julian Edelman Responds to DeSean Jackson: 'No Room For Anti-Semitism In This World'On Thursday morning, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman -- one of the most prominent Jewish players in NFL history -- shared his thoughts on DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts.

Ivy League Suspends All Fall Sports For 2020The Ivy League has suspended all fall sports in 2020.

Patriots' Cam Newton Signing Made OfficialNot that there was any doubt, but Cam Newton is now officially a member of the New England Patriots.

Josh Gordon Auctioning Off Patriots Super Bowl RingJosh Gordon is parting ways with his Super Bowl LIII ring.