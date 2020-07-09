BOSTON (CBS) — The number of initial claims filed for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts was down slightly last week, according to the latest federal numbers. There were 26,755 new unemployment claims filed, a drop of almost 3,000 from the previous week.
There were also 12,969 claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, down from 14,154 in the week prior. That program provides benefits for those not covered by traditional unemployment insurance, such as the self-employed, independent contractors who receive a 1099 form and “gig economy” workers.
The state also said this week there have been more than 58,000 fraudulent employment claims filed in Massachusetts. So far, authorities have recovered $158 million in bogus claims.
Across America, there were 1.3 million initial claims for unemployment. That’s down 99,000 from the previous week.
