BOSTON (CBS) – Twenty-two for Troop E members who remained with the State Police after a fraudulent overtime scandal rocked the troop will be disciplined, state police said.
The State Police audit of Troop E found 46 members has billed the department for overtime not actually worked. Ten of those troopers were criminally charged and convicted. Fourteen members retired around the time of the investigation. Those cases have been referred to the State Retirement Board for pension forfeiture.
State Police Col. Christopher Mason said in January that the remaining 22 troopers involved in the scandal would face discipline. On Thursday, he announced that one trooper was fired and five others face likely termination after a hearing with a Department Trial Board.
Fifteen of the remaining 16 troopers were suspended without pay. Suspensions varied from 841 days to 60 days. Three of those troopers were credited with some time served for time spent suspended without pay during the investigation.
All troopers were also ordered to pay full restitution, be reduced in seniority, be removed from promotions lists. Troopers will also not be eligible for overtime for two years.
Restitution amounts the suspended members agreed to pay range from $15,901.89 to $2,941.32.
One trooper who was alleged to have filed for four overtime hours was found to have made an administrative error. That trooper was issued a supervisory observation letter.
The overtime pay scandal led to the elimination of Troop E.