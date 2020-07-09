Comments
DUXBURY (CBS) – Youth baseball games have been postponed in Duxbury after a player in the Grade 5/6 Major Leagues may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
Gary Williamson, president of Duxbury Youth Baseball, said the player’s parent called the coach and a letter was sent to all parents informing them of the situation.
All games in the league have been postponed for the safety of the players. Although the season has not been canceled, Williamson said he is not sure when games will resume.