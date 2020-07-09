BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 177 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 25 more deaths in the state on Thursday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 105,138 and the confirmed death toll is 8,053.
As of Thursday, there are 635 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 27 patients from Wednesday. There are 103 patients currently in ICU.
There were also 118 new probable cases reported Thursday for a total of 5,759 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
There were 9,648 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 920,002 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.