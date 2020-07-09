CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) – Two workers were rescued after a scaffolding collapse left them dangling 12 stories above the ground in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood Thursday morning.

It happened around 11 a.m. on Harrison Ave.

The workers were high off the ground on scaffolding attached to a 14-story building when the equipment malfunctioned.

Both workers were safely rescued by a Boston Fire Department technical rescue unit.

A window washer is rescued in Chinatown. (Image Credit: Andres Mateo)

One person was evaluated and treated on scene by Boston EMS, but no one was hospitalized.

