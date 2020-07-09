Patriots Confirm Cam Newton Will Wear Jersey Number OneFor the first time in a long time, No. 1 will be worn on the back and chest of a Patriots player.

MLS' Black Players For Change Make Powerful Statement As Soccer League Resumes PlayNow that Major League Soccer has re-started, a group of Black Major League Soccer players is using the moment to call attention to systemic racism across sports and society.

'Always Fun To Play As Part Of A Team': Taylor Fritz On Joining Philadelphia Freedoms, World Team Tennis For 2020 SeasonWorld Team Tennis kicks off its 2020 season starting this weekend July 12 and top American men's player Taylor Fritz is looking forward to having some fun with the team events.

Celtics' Enes Kanter Provides Peek Behind Curtain At NBA's Bubble In OrlandoCeltics big man Enes Kanter posted some videos to his Instagram story to provide a peek behind the curtain of that bubble to fans.

Julian Edelman Responds To DeSean Jackson: 'No Room For Anti-Semitism In This World'On Thursday morning, Patriots receiver Julian Edelman -- one of the most prominent Jewish players in NFL history -- shared his thoughts on DeSean Jackson's anti-Semitic posts.