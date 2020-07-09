BOSTON (CBS) – Two workers were rescued after a scaffolding collapse left them dangling 12 stories above the ground in Boston’s Chinatown neighborhood Thursday morning.
It happened around 11 a.m. on Harrison Ave.
At approximately 11:00 am BFD-Tech companies where able to rescue 2 workers from a scaffold malfunction from a 14 Story high rise. at 230 Harrison Ave Chinatown.The workers were dangling about 12 stores above the ground. pic.twitter.com/cCNVfC2JI0
— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 9, 2020
The workers were high off the ground on scaffolding attached to a 14-story building when the equipment malfunctioned.
Both workers were safely rescued by a Boston Fire Department technical rescue unit.
One person was evaluated and treated on scene by Boston EMS, but no one was hospitalized.