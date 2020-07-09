BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics have arrived in Orlando. If all goes well, they’ll be there until October.

Of course, a lot has to go right in terms of coronavirus containment for that to come true. But for now, the NBA teams have arrived in the so-called “bubble” in Orlando, where they’ll quarantine for a couple of days before beginning their practices.

Celtics big man Enes Kanter posted some videos to his Instagram story to provide a peek behind the curtain of that bubble to fans.

First and foremost, Kanter gave a look around his hotel room.

enes kanter shares a video of his hotel room at disney pic.twitter.com/ZP12vpGjvE — TheCelticsFanpage ✪ (@TheCelticsFP) July 9, 2020

It’s surely a nice standard hotel room, but for a 6-foot-10, 250-pound athlete, that space might start to feel a bit confining.

Next, Kanter showed off his dinner.

Enes Kanter is a fan of Disney Bubble Food so far. pic.twitter.com/Rz2p2vLC11 — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) July 9, 2020

It may not have been the most visually appetizing meal, but Kanter had no complaints.

Prior to arrival, the Celtics shared some videos and photos of the team heading off to Orlando, too.

Masks on, wheels up 🛫 pic.twitter.com/6rLfwMH1SV — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 8, 2020

And the NBA shared some photos upon the Celtics’ arrival.

The Celtics will obviously be gunning for Banner 18 in Orlando. Their scrimmages will begin on Friday, July 24, while their seeding games begin on Friday, July 31. After eight seeding games, the playoffs will begin in mid-August. From there, the Celtics’ stay in Orlando will be determined by how long they can stay alive in the postseason.