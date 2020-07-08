BOSTON (CBS) — Back in early March, the Ivy League became the first prominent organization to cancel sports when it decided to cancel its conference basketball tournaments. Shortly thereafter, every sports conference and league followed suit.

It’s certainly noteworthy, then, that a new report indicates that the Ivy League will be canceling all fall sports in 2020, according to CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.

Sources: Ivy League programs have been informed that fall sports have been cancelled. The conference will not entertain any sports being played until after January 1st. Winter sports will have an update in mid-July on their respective practice schedules. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 8, 2020

Dana O’Neil of The Athletic reported that the Ivy League hopes to be able to play fall sports in the spring, though that decision obviously could not be made at this juncture.

To clarify: Ivy League source says no sports until January 1. Hopeful to move fall sports to spring, but that's TBD. — Dana O'Neil (@DanaONeilWriter) July 8, 2020

The Ivy League consists of Harvard, Yale, Princeton, Penn, Brown, Dartmouth, Cornell and Columbia. For now, the cancellation affects football, soccer, field hockey, cross country, and volleyball. The winter sports — basketball, ice hockey, squash, swimming and diving, indoor track and field, and wrestling — will learn their fate in mid-July, according to the report. But considering those sports typically begin in November, the outlook for Ivy winter sports programs does not look promising.

Ivy League was ahead of the game when it canceled it’s basketball tournaments. Now the league won’t have any sports until at least Jan. 1. Maybe other leagues should pay attention. They are pretty smart over there. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) July 8, 2020

Earlier this week, Harvard announced that up to 40 percent of undergraduates will be allowed to live on campus, including all freshmen. However, all classes will be held online.

The cancellation of Ivy League sports in the fall is significant — particularly for football — but not necessarily an indication that the power-five conferences will follow suit. With different financial implications, big football schools may have more motivation to find ways to play.

At the same time, one anonymous power-five administrator told The Athletic this week that the Ivy League could provide “cover” for other conferences looking to cancel or postpone the 2020 seaosn.

“My suspicion is that the majority of presidents in the FBS are uncomfortable with the notion of playing football this fall but for various reasons don’t want to be the first to step out and say that,” the unnamed administrator told The Athletic. “So, more than anything else, that decision provides the cover they need. I expect it’ll be a big domino.”

Of course, regardless of plans and intentions, the coronavirus pandemic has been altering any and all plans since March. The cancellation of fall sports for the Ivy League is merely the latest indication.