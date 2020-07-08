BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker echoed the request of Republican New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu in asking anyone who attends a rally being held this weekend by President Donald Trump to wear a mask.

Trump is holding a rally Saturday in Portsmouth. N.H.

Baker, also a Republican, pointed to recent George Floyd protests in Massachusetts, where the large majority of participants wore masks, and there was no spike in coronavirus cases.

“Wear a mask. Wear a face covering. I mean, we tested 16,000 people who were involved in large gatherings, primarily the demonstrations and protests that took place over a two-week period of time. The vast majority of people who participated in those demonstrations and marches wore masks,” said Baker. “I don’t know how many times we need to say this, and maybe never will be enough. This is about you and it’s also about the people you’re with.”

Sununu said he will be wearing a mask when he greets President Trump at the airport.

A Portsmouth City Councilor wants to make wearing masks mandatory at the event. Sununu said Tuesday he will not issue an order requiring face masks for gatherings of 50 people or more.

Baker said asking participants to wear a mask does not infringe of First Amendment rights.

“We never stepped on anybody’s first amendment rights,” said Baker. “I want people to remember that the first rallies that took place in Massachusetts were against our reopening plan for going too slow. No one got ticketed, no one got fined, no one got arrested. The first amendment piece is a really big and important deal. But I would just urge people to wear face coverings. For themselves, for their family, for their friends, for whoever is there.”