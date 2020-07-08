By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — If you follow the minutiae of the National Football League in an effort to try to understand the larger picture, then Tuesday afternoon and evening was not a very encouraging time if you’re hoping to see the 2020 NFL season played. And that’s without even addressing the massive issues on the horizon with regard to health and safety protocols while trying to play football in the middle of a pandemic.

No, the latest issue — like so many issues at this juncture in time — has to do with money. Specifically, as Tom Pelissero first reported for NFL Network, the NFL has proposed that players put 35 percent of their 2020 salaries in escrow, to help account for the significant revenue losses expected from the lack of fans paying for tickets to games.

According to Pelissero, the NFLPA responded to the NFL’s request by saying this: “Kick rocks.”

How did the NFLPA react to the NFL's proposal to escrow 35% of player salaries this season? NFLPA executive Don Davis told players on a conference call: "Basically, we told them to kick rocks." Union's stance is any escrow deal must be collectively bargained. https://t.co/b3c7ihAOiD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 7, 2020

Beyond the “formal” response of telling the league to kick rocks, a lot of players spoke up about this budding issue. Unsurprisingly, not many players are willing to put off more than a third of their 2020 salaries. Many crying-laughing emojis were used. Multiple GIFs were employed.

Lol everyone will sit out and not play until they get their stuff together before we do this 😂 https://t.co/cqOuQfQvr8 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) July 7, 2020

An Option on the table 😅😂😂😂 https://t.co/voBO5FDNEw — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) July 8, 2020

If this happens we need an entirely new PA @NFLPA https://t.co/Kp4jJTkWzj — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) July 8, 2020

My feelings on That EXACTLY https://t.co/1jPeiOBGjR — Joe Haden (@joehaden23) July 8, 2020

We should get a bonus if we play!!! We putting our family’s at risk. https://t.co/bQI5Bp7IFB — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) July 7, 2020

On the one hand, it would make logical sense in some capacity for the players to make less money in 2020, considering the league’s profits and revenue streams will be greatly diminished. Yet, from a player’s perspective, the league and the owners never offer to add more money to existing player contracts when profits and revenue streams exceed expectations; that money instead works as pure profit for the owners. So if the owners aren’t willing to spread the wealth when the billions stack up, then the players shouldn’t be forced to give back money in the one instance when the rivers of cash flow are temporarily not flowing.

As All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas put it, the billionaires can save their own money, while the players add even more risk to the already-dangerous job for which they’ve been hired to perform.

Has to be a joke lol 😂😭😭. Roger and those owners better use their billions and put it in escrow or plan accordingly. Our health is way more important. This is about as backwards as it gets 😭😂😂🥴 https://t.co/Egq2RaYsuO — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) July 8, 2020

Given that reaction, one might wonder if some silent players might be more open to the idea than the ones speaking out against it. The answer to that question seems to be a massive no — as in a “less than zero percent” kind of rejection.

Last night @TomPelissero said the NFLPA told the NFL to “kick rocks” on the proposal to hold some 2020 salary in escrow. A well-placed player source tells me this morning the chances are “less than zero percent” the players will accept that. The union is firmly dug in. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 8, 2020

All of that, of course, is money-related, which is of course no small deal. The NFL and NFLPA have had their fair share of head-butting sessions over such matters, and it’s not hyperbolic to say such an issue could lead to players refusing to show up to work in late July.

What also isn’t a minor matter is the fact that … the NFL does not appear to be equipped or ready to welcome 90 players plus dozens of coaches to facilities in the coming weeks.

It’s possible — or perhaps even likely — that the NFL powers that be assessed the situation in March and assumed that the country would have a much better handle on the virus by the time training camp rolled around. Some of them might have even assumed the U.S. would be in a good place virus-wise in time for OTAs in June.

Obviously, that hasn’t panned out the way that some might have expected, with cases in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada and other locales still surging. As such, some of the protocols put into place — i.e. spreading lockers out, making one-way hallways, limiting the number of people in meeting rooms at one time — don’t appear to be particularly effective when assessing a sport where colliding at full speed on every single snap is a requirement. When you look at the positive tests that have sprung up across every other sport — from golf to basketball to baseball and everywhere in between — then it’s illogical to assume that positive tests won’t be found in the NFL, as well. And when that happens, the measures in place to prevent the spread seem to be insufficient.

Panthers safety Tre Boston summed up his confusion with the NFL’s plans to reopen facilities to players in the coming weeks in a safe fashion:

Well yet another NFLPA call & still 1000 unanswered questions! Rookies report in 11 days Vets 21! Please tell me how we’re getting info on time to get acclimated??? States are closing but we have to move our families to these states & play. Make it make sense! How can we start? pic.twitter.com/6PqgyG3bId — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) July 8, 2020

On the NFLPA call for 2:30Hrs to hear the same things we were told last week but now we have to wait for Clarity Friday! Then my Rooks have a good week to get stuff ready to move, catch ✈️, find apartments, move in, stay safe! Vets have little over 2 wks, some in closed states🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/UrAibsBqv6 — Tre Boston (@TreBos10) July 8, 2020

Likewise, Bills receiver Stefon Diggs expressed serious concern with everything facing players as the time to actually start playing is rapidly approaching.

I love football… with all of me — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 7, 2020

But there’s so many unanswered questions with this upcoming season. I’d be lying if I said I was comfortable starting back up.. — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) July 7, 2020

This was all after NFLPA president JC Tretter of the Cleveland Browns wrote a scathing letter that accused the NFL of prioritizing business needs over the health and safety of players.

“The NFL is unwilling to prioritize player safety and believes that the virus will bend to football,” Tretter wrote. “We will continue to hold the NFL accountable and demand that the league use data, science and the recommendations of its own medical experts to make decisions. It has been clear for months that we need to find a way to fit football inside the world of coronavirus. Making decisions outside that lens is both dangerous and irresponsible.”

Suffice it to say … the NFL has some issues. It also doesn’t have much time to solve them, with players set to report to camps around the country in the coming weeks. And through it all, the league that has refused to let the coronavirus pandemic disrupt any plans all year long is still expecting those camps to open as scheduled.

NFL GMs and head coaches were told on calls today the start date for training camps should remain as scheduled later this month, but no decisions on how camps will be structured, per sources. Translation: A fight with the NFLPA over preseason games is just getting started. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 7, 2020

This is a league, mind you, that still believes that fans will be allowed to attend games this season — a season that is set to begin in just 64 days. It’s a league that pulled off a draft and free agency during the COVID-19 era and thus may have begun to feel an air of invincibility with regard to the virus severely impacting its business. That feeling has no doubt dissipated by now, as reality starts to set in.

The league that sat back and waited for the problems to disappear is finding itself in an unexpected and unenviable position. To climb out of it, they’ll certainly need some creative and inspiring leadership. Unfortunately, their commissioner is Roger Goodell, so it might be smart for Americans to start hedging on the idea of an on-time start date … or perhaps any start date at all.

Is it possible — even remotely — for players to report to camp on time, for the virus to somehow not infect any of the near-3,000 players heading to camp thus leading to zero shutdowns among the 32 teams, for agreements between the league and union on preseason games and salary escrow to be smoothed over, and for real live actual football games to begin on Sept. 10? Sure, technically, yes, it’s “possible.”

But even an optimist’s optimist would have to concede that at this particular juncture in time, all of that taking place without any hiccups or roadblocks along the way sounds like nothing but a well-crafted fairy tale.

Read more from Michael Hurley by clicking here. You can email him or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.