MELROSE (CBS) – The Melrose mayor and police chief have apologized for a traffic sign that read “The safety of all lives matter.” The electronic message was displayed on a police traffic trailer on Main Street.
“I have ordered that it be taken down immediately and am taking steps to find out how this happened,” Mayor Paul Brodeur wrote on Facebook Wednesday afternoon. “I apologize to the residents of Melrose.”
In the midst of the Black Lives Matter movement, there has been a common rebuttal that “all lives matter” which has provoked conflict.
Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle said a traffic officer was recently ordered to update the message from a reminder about fireworks to a more general safety message.
“I am aware that the phrase ‘all lives matter’ is commonly used as a misguided counter to the Black Lives Matter movement,” Lyle said. “The sign was immediately changed and at the request of the Mayor, I launched an investigation, which is ongoing.”
The officer who typed the message told Chief Lyle he did not post the message with malicious or political intent.
“On behalf of the Melrose Police Department, I sincerely apologize to our residents and anyone who drove past the sign today,” Lyle said.
All electronic messaging on signage will now be approved by Lyle’s office prior to going live.
I want to go on record as saying I support the message the Melrose Police Department posted as an obvious traffic warning. The safety of all lives does matter. I believe this phrase was used as a means of catching the attention of drivers and it has nothing to do with the BLM protests. I think the mayor reacted too quickly in this instance. I would like to see a public apology to the Melrose Police Department reported on the nightly news tomorrow night!!
Marsha Sullivan
Melrose
Are you kidding me! Why would you apologize. All lives do matter
This smells like civil war coming. Why would anyone be upset over that.
Whats wrong with this world.There are many races.
ALL LIVES MATTER Jesus Christ died for ALL.