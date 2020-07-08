Comments
WILMINGTON (CBS) – A woman was killed on Interstate 93 in Wilmington late Tuesday night.
Massachusetts State Police said she crashed her 2002 Ford Escape in the woods on the northbound side of the highway around 10:30 p.m. between exits 38 and 39.
When the woman got out and walked to the right travel lane she was hit and killed by a 2004 Honda CRV.
That driver, a 24-year-old man from Methuen, stopped and stayed at the scene.
The woman’s name has not been made public. State Police said she was 43-years-old and from Tewksbury.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.