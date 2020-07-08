HANOVER (CBS) – A fire alarm was not working when flames gutted a building in Hanover early Wednesday morning.
The fire department got a 911 call at 2:05 a.m. about smoke coming from the rear of the Conway Realty building on Columbia Road, which is also Route 53.
When firefighters arrived the building was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke was pouring out the windows of all three floors.
“There was a fire alarm in the building but we never received the fire alarm. So, at this point, we’re looking into what may have caused the delay or the inability of the fire alarm to transmit its information,” Hanover Fire Chief Jeffrey Blanchard told reporters.
Blanchard said no one was in the building and that no one was hurt. There’s no word yet on how or where the fire started.
Part of Route 53 remained shut down after sunrise for the cleanup and investigation.
Due to the use of fire hydrants in the area of Columbia Road/Rockland Street to fight a structure fire, residents in the area may experience discolored water this morning.
— Town of Hanover DPW (@HanoverDPW) July 8, 2020
The town said people living nearby may have discolored water in their homes because fire hydrants in the area were used to fight the fire.