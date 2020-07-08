NFL Players Don't Want A Preseason During Coronavirus PandemicThe NFL does not appear to have many solutions when it comes to getting players on the field this summer, and that may end up wiping away the entire preseason,

Red Sox' Eduardo Rodriguez, Bobby Dalbec Test Positive For COVID-19Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and infield prospect Bobby Dalbec have both tested positive for COVID-19, manager Ron Roenicke confirmed on Tuesday.

MLB Umpire Joe West Doesn't Fully Believe Coronavirus Death TollUmpire Joe West is choosing to not sit out the unique 2020 MLB season, in part because he doesn't seem to believe that coronavirus can kill healthy people.

Mookie Betts Doesn't Regret Turning Down Monster Offer From Red SoxDespite the new reality, Mookie Betts said this week that he has no regrets for turning down Boston's offer.

Red Sox Dogged By Claims Of Racism, Sexual AbuseA growing number of men have stepped forward to allege that they were abused by Donald Fitzpatrick at Fenway Park and at major league stadiums in Baltimore and Kansas City.