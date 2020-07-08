BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 30 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and 162 more cases in the state on Wednesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 104,961 and the confirmed death toll is 8,028.
There were 9,133 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 910,354 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus.
As of Wednesday, there are 662 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is an increase of 41 patients from Tuesday. There are 102 patients currently in ICU.
There were also 102 new probable cases reported Wednesday for a total of 5,641 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.