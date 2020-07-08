FALL RIVER (CBS) – The Diocese of Fall River Catholic Schools announced that all of its schools that serve Pre-K through eighth grade students will open fully in the fall, complete with in-classroom learning five days a week.

The Diocese of Fall River Catholic Schools includes 22 total schools. Four are high schools, which will announce their reopening plans on an individual basis.

“While the safety and health of students, faculty and families are paramount, research has shown that in-person instruction offers the optimal learning environment,” the school announced on Wednesday. “Moreover, each school has submitted a plan to the Central School Office that follows the guidelines set forth by the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.”

Each school will be able to follow 3-6 feet of social distancing, the diocese said. Any students with health conditions will be able to learn remotely using a live stream from their school.

St. John Paul II High School in Hyannis announced they will be back in class in August. Additional announcements will be made in the near future from Bishop Stang High School, Bishop Connolly High School and Bishop Feehan High School.

“Education is the hot topic this summer and we are so thrilled to return as close to ‘normal’ as possible,” said Mona Lisa Valentino, principal of St. John Paul II High School. “Our students are excited to be back in class in August to pick up where they left off in the middle of June. There is a very strong sense of community and we welcome all new families who may feel a need to change their child’s educational direction.”