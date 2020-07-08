BOSTON (CBS) — In an ideal world for Cam Newton, the quarterback would have been scooped up by an eager team way back in March, thus giving him an entire offseason to learn a new system and a new playbook for a new coaching staff. But Cam Newton didn’t live in that ideal world, as he remained unsigned until the end of June, when the Patriots signed him for a bargain bin price.
As such, Newton has to make up for quite a bit of lost time. And based on his latest Instagram post, he’s jumping right on that.
Newton posted a photo of him getting to work, with a cup of coffee, a bottle of water, two phones, and a whole lot of paper.
Newton’s caption was a quote from Julian Edelman, saying, “This [stuff is] calculus.” With the Patriots’ notoriously complicated offense, that caption seems to be appropriate.
Whether or not Newton is able to crack the code in a swift fashion will begin to reveal itself when training camp opens at the end of the month. Until then, the 2015 league MVP has a whole lot of studying to do.
It’s certainly not rocket science and for what he’s getting paid this shouldn’t even be newsworthy.