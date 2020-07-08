Patriots' Cam Newton Signing Made OfficialNot that there was any doubt, but Cam Newton is now officially a member of the New England Patriots.

Report: Ivy League Cancels All Fall Sports For 2020A new report indicates that the Ivy League will be canceling all fall sports in 2020

Josh Gordon Auctioning Off Patriots Super Bowl RingJosh Gordon is parting ways with his Super Bowl LIII ring.

'Every Hole Is Memorable,' Says Mark Immelman On Muirfield Village, Site Of Workday Charity OpenThe Workday Charity Open begins the PGA Tour's two-week stay at Muirfield Village Golf Club with another stellar field.

NHL Start Times Could Be Fantastic For Fans When Games BeginIf the NHL is able to pull off its return to play, then hockey fans will be given a magnificent reward.