BRIDGEWATER (CBS) – An East Bridgewater man is facing charges after he allegedly pulled a gun on a man not wearing a face mask inside a store Friday afternoon.
Police were called to Walgreen’s Pharmacy in Central Square, Bridgewater, for two men arguing inside the store about one of the men not wearing a face mask. The argument spilled into the parking lot where, police allege, Todd Goulston, 59, pulled a gun out of his car and pointed it at the man not wearing a mask. He then got in his vehicle and drove away.
The victim, a 30-year-old man from Abington, was not injured.
Goulston was arrested at his home. He was transported to a local hospital when he complained of a medical issue.
Goulston will face several charges, and his guns and firearm license were seized by police.