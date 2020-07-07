Red Sox' Eduardo Rodriguez, Bobby Dalbec Test Positive For COVID-19Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and infield prospect Bobby Dalbec have both tested positive for COVID-19, manager Ron Roenicke confirmed on Tuesday.

MLB Umpire Joe West Doesn't Fully Believe Coronavirus Death TollUmpire Joe West is choosing to not sit out the unique 2020 MLB season, in part because he doesn't seem to believe that coronavirus can kill healthy people.

Mookie Betts Doesn't Regret Turning Down Monster Offer From Red SoxDespite the new reality, Mookie Betts said this week that he has no regrets for turning down Boston's offer.

Red Sox Dogged By Claims Of Racism, Sexual AbuseA growing number of men have stepped forward to allege that they were abused by Donald Fitzpatrick at Fenway Park and at major league stadiums in Baltimore and Kansas City.

Muirfield Village Golf Club Profile: Jack Nicklaus's 'Total Vision'Muirfield Village Golf Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus and host of this year's Workday Charity Open and Memorial Tournament, remains a PGA Tour favorite.