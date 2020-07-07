Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A car plowed into the a Rockland restaurant Tuesday morning, but fortunately no injuries were reported.
It happened at Vivi’s Kitchen on VFW Drive around 11 a.m.
A car drove completely inside the restaurant. A tow truck arrived on scene and pulled the car out.
“There’s been an accident in our restaurant,” Vivi’s Kitchen posted on Facebook. “Thankfully everyone is alright. We will be closed until further notice.”
The Rockland Fire Department said the driver was evaluated and had no injuries.
Rockland Police said the driver of the 2010 Toyota Camry was a 69-year-old Rockland woman. Police said the woman was pulling into a parking space when she lost control.
“The cause of the crash appears to be operator error,” police said.