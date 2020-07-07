PLAINVILLE (CBS) — For the first time in months, gamblers will be able to play the slots in Massachusetts starting on Wednesday. That’s when Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville is reopening, now that the state is in Phase 3 of its coronavirus recovery plan.
“While we’re excited to welcome back both our customers and our employees, there are going to be significant changes,” Plainridge VP and general manager Lance George told WBZ-TV.
Capacity will be limited at the slot parlor, and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or above will not be allowed inside. Employees will ask visitors questions to see if they are feeling well, and everyone will be required to wear a mask.
There won’t be as many games to choose from once inside.
“We’ll have roughly half our games in play, we’ll have about 750 or 760 games,” George said.
Slots will be spaced at least 6 feet apart or have a 6-foot tall clear plastic partition separating players, per regulations set by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
The food court will be open, but some restaurants will remain closed. All employees will be wearing masks and gloves.
Encore Boston Harbor is set to open Sunday, July 12 and MGM Springfield will open Monday, July 13.