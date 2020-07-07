Comments
CAMBRIDGE (CBS) The Massachusetts Institute of Technology will only allow seniors to be on campus this fall. The school announced its reopening plan on Tuesday.
Seniors, because they have the least flexibility with their schedule, will be invited back. A small number of other students who require special consideration, such as visa status or safety reasons, will also be allowed back.
Only students who live in on-campus dorms will be able to go to classes in person.
The schools said they plan to bring other undergraduates back in the spring and send seniors home.