BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 140 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 15 more deaths in the state on Tuesday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 104,799 and the confirmed death toll is 7,998.
There were 7,282 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 901,221 people in Massachusetts have been tested for coronavirus.
There were also 61 new probable cases reported Tuesday for a total of 5,539 probable cases in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
As of Tuesday, there are 621 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is an increase of 18 patients from Monday. There are 104 patients currently in ICU.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 51. The average age of deaths in COVID-19 cases is 82.